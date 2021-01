Texas A&M men’s basketball fell to No. 9 Tennessee Saturday, 68-54 at Reed Arena.

The Volunteers shot 58.7% (27-46) from the field, with Santiago Vescovi finishing with 23 points.

The Aggies were led in scoring by Savion Flagg with 12 points.

With the loss, the Maroon & White fall to 6-4 (1-2).