Aggie Men’s Hoops Debuts at No. 24 in Associated Press Top 25

NEW YORK – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, off to a 2-0 start early in the 2022-23 season, debuted at No. 24 in The Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Monday.

The Aggies, who were receiving votes in the preseason AP Top 25, earned its first ranking since the Jan. 1, 2017 poll when the team was No. 13. Armed with their spot in the top 25, the Maroon & White head to Conway, S.C. this week for the Myrtle Beach Invitational Nov. 17, 18 and 20.

The Aggies will take on Murray State in the first round of the MBI at 3 p.m. on Thursday with the matchup televised by ESPN2.

Story by Brad Marquardt, Assistant AD/Athletics Communications