Aggie Men Upend No. 25 Alabama, 87-71, in Tuscaloosa

Story by Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 28 points and Tyrece Radford had 22 to lead Texas A&M to an 87-71 victory over No. 25 Alabama on Wednesday night.

Jackson had 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to lead the Aggies (19-11, 8-9 Southeastern Conference) to their third straight win. The Crimson Tide (19-11, 9-8) were outscored 50-31 after taking a three-point lead into halftime in the team’s home finale.

Jackson made 9 of 13 shots and all nine free-throw attempts. Radford did much of his damage with a 4-of-6 performance from 3-point range and had eight rebounds.

Henry Coleman III had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies.

Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 16 points but was 4-of-12 shooting, with all four baskets from 3-point range. He was held to four points in the second half.

Jahvon Quinerly came off the bench and scored 14 points for Alabama, while Keon Ellis scored 13.

Jackson led a big charge out of halftime when the Aggies scored the first eight points. Texas A&M scarcely let up the rest of the way. Radford hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 77-61 lead with 4:47 to play.

Alabama turned to freshman JD Davison as the starter at point guard in place of Quinerly, the team’s second-leading scorer. Davison had six points and six assists. Sophomore forward Darius Miles made the second start of his career and scored two points.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M upset No. 25 Alabama, 87-71, Wednesday night to move to 19-11 (8-9 SEC) on the year.

The Aggies have won five of the last six meetings against the Crimson Tide including the last three inside Coleman Coliseum.

TEAM NOTES

The win was the first over a ranked opponent since the Aggies defeated No. 17 Auburn, 78-75, at Auburn Arena on March 4, 2020.

A&M’s 87 points were the most against a ranked team since the Aggies scored 88 against No. 11 West Virginia on Nov. 10, 2017.

Quenton Jackson and Tyrece Radford led the team in scoring with 28 and 22, respectively, marking the first time A&M has had two 20-point scorers in a game since Emanuel Miller and Jackson had 23 at Arkansas on March 8, 2021.

The Aggies outrebounded Alabama, 33-24, and are 14-1 on the year when outrebounding their opponents.

Entering the game as the nation’s eighth-best team in forcing turnovers, the Maroon & White defense forced 19 turnovers and turned those in to 29 points to Alabama’s 18. Texas A&M has forced at least 19 turnovers in 10 games this year.

The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Quenton Jackson, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the third time this season (3-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES