Aggie Men Top Ole Miss for Seventh Straight Win, 67-51

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)–Henry Coleman III scored 18 points as Texas A&M cruised to its seventh-straight win, beating Ole Miss 67-51 on Tuesday night.
Texas A&M (14-2, 3-0 SEC) is 6-0 against Ole Miss at home and off to its best start since opening 17-2 in 2015-16.
Coleman made 9 of 10 shots and Tyrece Radford added 12 points for the Aggies, who shot 56% (29 of 52). The pair each had six of the Aggies’ 31 rebounds.
Matthew Murrell scored 11 points to lead Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2). Daeshun Ruffin added 10 points.
The Aggies took the lead for good with about nine minutes remaining in the first half and led 33-29 at the break. Murrell’s 3-pointer cut the Ole Miss deficit to 39-37, but the Aggies pulled away with a 19-3 run for a 58-40 advantage with 7:29 to go. Radford sparked the surge with a 3-pointer and Taylor scored nine points during the stretch.
Texas A&M has eclipsed the 80-point threshold nine times, the most in a season since 2017-18 when they scored 80 or more points 13 times. Their 67 points against Ole Miss were the fewest in a victory since beating Notre Dame 73-67 on Nov. 24.
The Aggies play at Missouri on Saturday. Ole Miss, which has lost three of four, hosts Auburn on Saturday.
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes
Texas A&M 67, Ole Miss 51
Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
- The Aggies improved to 14-2 on the season and 3-0 in the SEC.
- Texas A&M is 10-0 at home for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
- The Aggies are 8-4 against Ole Miss all-time.
TEAM NOTES
- To begin the game, Texas A&M went on an 8-2 scoring run over the first 2:57.
- The Aggies recorded a 62.5% field goal percentage during the first half, marking their best first half percentage this season.
- During the second half A&M went on a 14-1 scoring run to extend their lead to 53-38 over the course of 3:08.
- The Maroon-and-White outscored the Rebels in the paint, 42-24.
- A&M’s bench outscored Ole Miss, 22-9, and has led the opposition in scoring for 15 consecutive games this season.
- The Aggies outrebounded the Rebels, 31-28, and are 9-0 this season when outrebounding their opponent.
- The Aggies used the starting lineup of Marcus Williams, Ethan Henderson, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon and Tyrece Radford for the fourth time this season (4-0).
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Henry Coleman III made his first seven field goal attempts and shot an efficient 9-of-10 from the floor as he led the Aggies in scoring with 18 points.
- Coleman III also led the Aggies in rebounds for the sixth time this season with six.
- Tyrece Radford put up 12 points and hauled in a team-high six rebounds.
- Radford also tied his career high in three-pointers-made with two.
- Marcus Williams led the Maroon-and-White in assists with eight, tying his season high.
- Quenton Jackson scored nine points and was perfect from the charity stripe for the sixth time this season.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M takes on Missouri on Saturday at Mizzou Arena at 2:30 p.m. The game can be hear on 1620/94.5 WTAW & radioaggieland.com.