Aggie Men Top Ole Miss for Seventh Straight Win, 67-51

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)–Henry Coleman III scored 18 points as Texas A&M cruised to its seventh-straight win, beating Ole Miss 67-51 on Tuesday night.

Texas A&M (14-2, 3-0 SEC) is 6-0 against Ole Miss at home and off to its best start since opening 17-2 in 2015-16.

Coleman made 9 of 10 shots and Tyrece Radford added 12 points for the Aggies, who shot 56% (29 of 52). The pair each had six of the Aggies’ 31 rebounds.

Matthew Murrell scored 11 points to lead Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2). Daeshun Ruffin added 10 points.

The Aggies took the lead for good with about nine minutes remaining in the first half and led 33-29 at the break. Murrell’s 3-pointer cut the Ole Miss deficit to 39-37, but the Aggies pulled away with a 19-3 run for a 58-40 advantage with 7:29 to go. Radford sparked the surge with a 3-pointer and Taylor scored nine points during the stretch.

Texas A&M has eclipsed the 80-point threshold nine times, the most in a season since 2017-18 when they scored 80 or more points 13 times. Their 67 points against Ole Miss were the fewest in a victory since beating Notre Dame 73-67 on Nov. 24.

The Aggies play at Missouri on Saturday. Ole Miss, which has lost three of four, hosts Auburn on Saturday.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 67, Ole Miss 51

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M is 10-0 at home for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The Aggies are 8-4 against Ole Miss all-time.

TEAM NOTES

To begin the game, Texas A&M went on an 8-2 scoring run over the first 2:57.

The Aggies recorded a 62.5% field goal percentage during the first half, marking their best first half percentage this season.

During the second half A&M went on a 14-1 scoring run to extend their lead to 53-38 over the course of 3:08.

The Maroon-and-White outscored the Rebels in the paint, 42-24.

A&M’s bench outscored Ole Miss, 22-9, and has led the opposition in scoring for 15 consecutive games this season.

The Aggies outrebounded the Rebels, 31-28, and are 9-0 this season when outrebounding their opponent.

The Aggies used the starting lineup of Marcus Williams, Ethan Henderson, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon and Tyrece Radford for the fourth time this season (4-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Henry Coleman III made his first seven field goal attempts and shot an efficient 9-of-10 from the floor as he led the Aggies in scoring with 18 points.

Coleman III also led the Aggies in rebounds for the sixth time this season with six.

Tyrece Radford put up 12 points and hauled in a team-high six rebounds.

Radford also tied his career high in three-pointers-made with two.

Marcus Williams led the Maroon-and-White in assists with eight, tying his season high.

Quenton Jackson scored nine points and was perfect from the charity stripe for the sixth time this season.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M takes on Missouri on Saturday at Mizzou Arena at 2:30 p.m. The game can be hear on 1620/94.5 WTAW & radioaggieland.com.