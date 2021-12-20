Aggie Men Roll Past Oregon State, 83-73

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Wade Taylor IV scored a season-high 19 points off the bench and Texas A&M defeated Oregon State 83-73 on Saturday night.

Taylor made 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point distance.

Quenton Jackson, another reserve, added 16 points for the Aggies (8-2). Henry Coleman III had 16 points and Andre Gordon 11.

Texas A&M pushed its seven-point halftime lead to 15 points early in the second half. The lead was 55-44 at the under-12 timeout but the Beavers had turnovers on their next four possessions and the Aggies’ lead ballooned to 68-45 by the under-8 timeout.

Oregon State, which has lost 10 straight games, had 21 assists on 26 made baskets but committed 20 turnovers, 11 of which were steals by Texas A&M.

Jarod Lucas scored 13 of Oregon State’s final 22 points, twice converting three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point try. Lucas led Oregon State (1-10) with a season-high 25 points. He made five 3-pointers and was 8 for 8 from the line. Ahmad Rand added 11 points off the bench.

Texas A&M took a 3-2 lead in the series between the two. It was the first time the two teams played in Corvallis.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 83, Oregon State 73

Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M defeated the Oregon State Beavers, 83-73, in its first true road game of the season.

The Aggies lead the all-time series, 3-2, and has won the last three meetings against the Beavers.

TEAM NOTES

The Texas A&M defense forced 20 turnovers, tying for the most in a game this season.

The Maroon & White buried 10 3-pointers, marking the fourth game this year with 10-or-more.

The Aggies took a seven-point lead in to the half as they went on a 12-4 run over the last 3:55 that was capped off by an Andre Gordon layup as time expired.

After Oregon State cut the lead to five to open the second half, Texas A&M went on a 14-4 run to take a 50-35 advantage. The Maroon & White extended their lead to 23 points, the largest of the game, with a 13-0 run and held the Beavers scoreless for nearly five minutes.

The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon, Ethan Henderson, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies in scoring with a season-high 19 points. The Lancaster, Texas, native was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Henry Coleman III poured in 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, his third game in double figures. His 16 points were the most in a game since the season-opener in which he scored 27.

Quenton Jackson tallied 16 points, marking his eighth game in double figures.

Tyrece Radford hauled in eight rebounds to lead the team for the third time this season.

Andre Gordon recorded four steals, matching his career high. In the last three games, the Sydney, Ohio, native has registered 10 steals.

Ethan Henderson earned a spot in the starting lineup for the first time since March 11, 2020.

UP NEXT

The Aggies square off against Northwestern State inside Reed Arena on Tuesday at 5 p.m.