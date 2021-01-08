Aggie LB Johnson to pursue professional career

Another key member of the Texas A&M football team will not be returning in 2021.

Linebacker Buddy Johnson took to Twitter Friday morning to say he will be leaving Aggieland to pursue a professional career.

Gave my 1000% now it’s time for the next journey! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9bIDTGHN5F — Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) January 8, 2021

Johnson, a senior from Dallas, TX (Kimball HS), has led the Aggies in tackles the last two seasons, racking up 77 and 86 take downs, respectively.

He becomes the second defensive player to declare for the draft, joining fellow linebacker Aaron Hansford.