Aggie LB Hansford to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford has accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, meaning his time in Aggieland is over.

Hansford has yet to make an official announcement, but the Reese’s Senior Bowl Twitter account said that he had accepted their invite.

Recruited as a wide receiver out of high school, Hansford made the switch to linebacker before the 2019 season.

The senior from Washington, D.C. started in all 9 games for the Aggies this year, ranking second on the team with 49 tackles and collecting 3 sacks.