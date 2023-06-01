Aggie Is Nominated To Be The Next Marine Corps Commandant

An Aggie has been nominated to become the 39th commandant of the Marine Corps.

A Texas A&M news release says Eric Smith has been named by the Biden White House to succeed retiring commandant David Berger.

The four star general, who is in his second year as assistant commandant, would lead 180,000 active duty Marines and 30,000 reservists.

An 1987 graduate, Smith’s collegiate career included commanding the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band and serving as a member of the Ross Volunteer Company that represents the university.

Smith’s military career includes serving in three wars and receiving a Purple Heart, a Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, and two Defense Distinguished Service Medals.

Smith’s nomination is subject to senate confirmation.