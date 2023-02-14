Aggie High Jump Duo Earn SEC Weekly Honors

Lamara Distin and Ushan Perera both garnered SEC Field Athlete of the Week honors after their record-setting performances at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Distin won the high jump competition with a clearance of 6-5.5/1.97m. The mark is the national lead, a Jamaican record, and a Texas A&M school record, topping her previous record from last week and tying for the No. 3 jump in NCAA history. This is the third week in a row Distin has received the honor.

Making his Maroon & White debut at the Tiger Paw Invitational, Perera tied the top mark in school history, set by Jimmy Howard in 1981. Along with equaling the school record, his clearance of 7-4.5/2.25m is the second-best jump in the NCAA and the No. 1 mark in the SEC this season.

The Aggies travel to Fayetteville to compete at the Indoor SEC Championship meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Feb. 24-25.