Texas A&M Football’s senior offensive lineman Layden Robinson met with the media today in the wake of Jimbo Fisher being fired. Robinson represented the players and spoke about first hearing the news and the team’s reaction. He also talked about the hiring of interim head coach Elijah Robinson and what he means to the team.

Lisen to the news conference with Layden Robinson below:

Listen to “Layden Robinson – 11/15/23” on Spreaker.