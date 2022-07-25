Aggie Football’s Johnson Selected to Thorpe Award Watch List

Story by Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association Monday morning. The award is given annually to the best defensive back in college football.

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn a starting role at nickel and serve as one of the Aggies’ elite tacklers. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second on the team. He ranked in the top-11 in the SEC and led A&M with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss. Johnson has also been named a Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-American prior to his junior season.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is given to the nation top defensive back and based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation’s top collegiate sports honors.

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.