Aggie Football’s Elijah Robinson and Players Speak Ahead of Texas Bowl

Interim Texas A&M head football coach Elijah Robinson and players met with the media ahead of the TaxAct Texas Bowl scheduled for December 27.

Robinson addressed questions on juggling his new defensive coordinator position with Syracuse and the interim head coaching job at Texas A&M. He also spoke about the transfer portal and Texas A&M being short-handed for the upcoming bowl game.

Following Elijah Robinson, starting quarterback Jaylen Henderson, tight end Max Wright and linebacker Taurean York spoke.

You can listen to the entire press conference below:

Listen to “Texas Bowl Press Conference 12/19/23” on Spreaker.