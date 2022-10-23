Aggie Football’s Comeback Falls Short at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Texas A&M’s comeback bid on the road Saturday night came up short against South Carolina as the Aggies fell 30-24, inside Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Aggies (3-4, 1-3 SEC fell behind 17-0 early in the first quarter, but scored 14 unanswered points to minimize the gap at halftime. After South Carolina (5-2, 2-2 SEC) extended its lead back 24-14 on MarShawn Lloyd’s 18-yard touchdown run, Texas A&M answered right back with 19-yard rushing touchdown from Devon Achane to cut the deficit down to 24-21 with 27 seconds left in the third quarter.

Lloyd’s 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter extended South Carolina’s lead to 30-21 with 3:08 to go. Texas A&M converted a 23-yard field goal from Randy Bond with 10 seconds remaining to trim the Gamecock lead down to 30-24. Moments later, the Aggies recovered the onside kick attempt, but A&M’s final two pass plays came up short of the end zone to seal the win for the Gamecocks.

Quarterback Haynes King recorded 178 yards through the air on 17-of-32 passing, tossing a a 9-yard touchdown pass to Max Wright in the first quarter. Achane finished with a team-high 99 rushing yards on 20 attempts, scoring his fourth touchdown of the year in the third quarter.

The Aggies return home for the first time since Sept. 17 next Saturday as A&M hosts No. 7 Ole Miss inside Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.