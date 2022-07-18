Aggie Football’s Achane Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

PHILADELPHIA – Texas A&M football’s Devon Achane was selected as a member of the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, announced by the Maxwell Football Club Monday morning. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the College Player of the Year.

Achane, a junior from Missouri City, Texas, led the Aggies with 11 touchdowns in 2021, including scores as a rusher, receiver and returner. Appearing almost exclusively off the bench, Achane rushed for 910 yards with a team-best nine touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry, which led the SEC and was No. 2 in the FBS among players with 100-or-more carries. Achane led the team with 1,472 all-purpose yards, chipping in 301 on kickoff return and 261 receiving yards.

Also a standout sprinter for Texas A&M’s track & field team, Achane put his speed on display in the win over top-ranked Alabama when he returned a kickoff 98 yards to the end zone for the first special teams touchdown of his career. The 2020 Capital One Orange Bowl MVP, Achane has scored nine career touchdowns of 20-or-more yards.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official. This year will be the 86th anniversary of the award.

The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF), XOS and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine. XOS provides the Maxwell Club selection committee with access to game footage from all FBS colleges.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2022, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2022. The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8, 2022. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, NJ on March 10, 2023.

