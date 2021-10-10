Aggie Football Topples No. 1 Alabama, 41-38

By: Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION–With 2:08 left in the game, an injured Zach Calzada led the Aggie offense 54 yards down the field to set up a Seth Small 28-yard field goal to dethrone the top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, 41-38, Saturday night inside a packed Kyle Field.

The win marks the third time that the Aggies have beaten an AP No. 1 opponent as Jimbo Fisher became the first former assistant to defeat Nick Saban.

On the game’s opening drive, the Aggies marched down the field but ultimately stalled, setting up a Seth Small 38-yard boot. Alabama answered with a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to give the Crimson Tide a 7-3 advantage. On the following drive, Texas A&M quickly fired back beginning with Calzada finding Demond Demas for 14 yards. Jalen Wydermyer closed out the drive with a 34-yard reception before the eventual 27-yard TD catch to take a 10-7 lead.

Alabama fumbled on the ensuing drive, allowing A&M to string together a 7-play, 41-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Calzada to Ainias Smith. Nearing the midway point of the second quarter, Alabama was dealt a short-field due to an A&M interception, but the Maroon & White defense limited the damage to three points to keep a 17-10 advantage.

On the final drive of the half, the duo of Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller was involved in all of the 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a Spiller 15-yard TD run to give the Aggies a 24-10 lead going into the locker room.

Nearing the 8:18 mark of the third quarter, Alabama blocked an A&M punt and landed on it in the end zone to trim the difference to seven, 24-17. Texas A&M answered in an electric and immediate fashion as Achane took the kickoff 96 yards to the house to strike back. The Tide went on to score 18 unanswered points, but the Aggies and the 12th Man never backs down.

With 5:00 left in the fourth quarter, Calzada was nearly perfect, completing four of his five passes and connecting on a beautiful, perfectly-placed 25-yard touchdown pass to Smith in the back right corner of the end zone to tie it up at 38.

The Maroon & White defense forced a key three-and-out to set the Aggies’ historic 8-play, 54-yard game-winning drive to etch their names in the record books.

