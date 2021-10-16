Aggie Football Tames Tigers in Columbia, 35-14

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Behind 283 yards on the ground, No. 21 Texas A&M tamed Missouri, 35-14, inside Faurot Field on Saturday.

Isaiah Spiller recorded his 14th career 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 20 carries for 168 yards with one touchdown, while Devone Achane logged 16 rushes for 124 yards and two scores.

Zach Calzada tossed two touchdowns to Ainias Smith as the sophomore finished 13-of-25 through the air for 148 yards.

For the second straight week, Texas A&M’s defense forced a pair of turnovers to set the tone early. Jaylon Jones ended Missouri’s first possession with an interception, Antonio Johnson logged his first interception of his career to close the opening quarter.

