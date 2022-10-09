Aggie Football Suffers Tough Loss to No. 1 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – An incomplete pass in the waning seconds ended Texas A&M’s hopes of a second-half comeback against No. 1 Alabama, as the Aggies fell, 24-20, Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Down a touchdown halfway through the first quarter, the Aggies evened the score following a 5-yard touchdown reception by Moose Muhammad III from Haynes King.

As Alabama threatened to take a two-score lead into the half, Fadil Diggs forced his second fumble of the night. The Maroon & White capitalized, as King found Evan Stewart for a 43-yard strike before connecting with Donovan Green on a 5-yard touchdown pass to knot things at 14.

Texas A&M trailed, 17-14, as Alabama split the uprights for a 50-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Randy Bond added a third quarter 41-yard field goal to bring the Aggies within seven, 24-17. Alabama pressured to extend its lead before Jarred Kerr put a stop to the threat with a third down sack for a 12-yard loss, a career first for Kerr, and Alabama missed the ensuing 47-yard field goal attempt.

Following a second missed field goal by the Tide, A&M found itself pressuring the Alabama defense in enemy territory with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth. A successful fourth down conversion extended the Aggie drive after King connected with Green on a 5-yard pass. A 46-yard field goal by Bond brought the Aggies within four with 3:32 left.

A&M forced Alabama to a three-and-out with 1:50 left and A&M drove nearly the length of the field before the final pass attempt of the game fell incomplete as the clock hit zero.

Up Next

The Aggies enter the bye week before making a trip to South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kickoff time has yet to be determined.

Story by Texas A&M Athletics