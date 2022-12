COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Football has dipped into the transfer portal, signing North Carolina defensive back Tony Grimes.

College Station, Lets do it ✈️….👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/P3lsHWPa5o — Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) December 22, 2022

Grimes, a former 5-star recruit from Virginia Beach, Virginia, played three seasons for the Tar Heels, appearing in 32 games.

He is the first player to transfer to Aggieland this offseason, while 27 players left for the Maroon & White via the portal.