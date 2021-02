Texas A&M Football picked up another big recruit on late National Signing Day, inking 4-star running back LJ Johnson Jr out of Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, TX.

Johnson’s addition brings the Aggies class total to 23, and Coach Jimbo Fisher says he expects a “couple more” before it’s all said-and-done.

The Aggies class currently ranks 7th in the nation, according to 247.