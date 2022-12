Texas A&M received a big high school commitment Wednesday, as El Campo star running back Rueben Owens said he plans on coming to Aggieland.

Owens, who is listed as the top back in the nation by 247, had been a previous commit to Louisville.

However, he decommitted after Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.

He joins 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks atop the Aggies 2023 class.