Aggie Football Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll

Story by Rachel Perreault/Texas A&M Athletics
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team will begin the 2022 season as the No. 6 team in the nation, according to the Associated Press Preseason Poll released Monday morning.
The No. 6 ranking matches the highest for the Aggies since earning the No. 3 spot heading into the 1995 season and marks the 16th time that A&M has earned a top-10 ranking in the first AP poll of the season. The Aggies also came in at No. 7 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released last week.
The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas A&M
7. Utah
8. Michigan
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oregon
12. Oklahoma State
13. NC State
14. USC
15. Michigan State
16. Miami
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wisconsin
19. Arkansas
20. Kentucky
21. Ole Miss
22. Wake Forest
23. Cincinnati
24. Houston
25. BYU