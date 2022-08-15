Aggie Football Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll

Story by Rachel Perreault/Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team will begin the 2022 season as the No. 6 team in the nation, according to the Associated Press Preseason Poll released Monday morning.

The No. 6 ranking matches the highest for the Aggies since earning the No. 3 spot heading into the 1995 season and marks the 16th time that A&M has earned a top-10 ranking in the first AP poll of the season. The Aggies also came in at No. 7 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released last week.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. NC State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU