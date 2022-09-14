Aggie Football Player Posts Video of High Speed Ride

Texas A&M freshman defensive back Denver Harris is in some hot water after posting a video to Instagram showing him driving at a high rate of speed in a local parking garage.

(NSFW language)

Live check in from college station ~ Denver Harris with his own version of drag racing. @HornSports @TexAgs @Doc_Texas @DenvoBandz You place people in the hospital with trying to be a cool dumb idiot. pic.twitter.com/zCRcnOUbZH — The Big Kahuna (@SleezeEwok) September 13, 2022

At one point in the video, Harris appears to swerve to miss an oncoming vehicle.

One of A&M’s top-ranked recruits in its heralded 2022 class, Harris has garnered plenty of playing time in the team’s first two games, collecting 3.5 tackles.