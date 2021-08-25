Aggie Football Places Nine on 2021 Preseason All-SEC Teams

By: Matt Callaway, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football placed a program-best nine student-athletes on the 201 Preseason Coaches’ All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, announced Tuesday by the league office.

The junior trio of Isaiah Spiller, Jalen Wydermyer and Kenyon Green represented the Maroon & White on the first team while DeMarvin Leal and Ainias Smith were among the second-team selections. Jayden Peevy, Leon O’Neal Jr. and Smith rounded out the All-SEC Aggies on the third team. Smith was named to the second team as a return specialist and earned third team status at wide receiver and all-purpose back.

A&M’s previous record of All-SEC honorees was eight, set last season. This marks the 19th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team.

The Aggies will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU against Kent State.

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

WR

John Metchie III, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Evan Neal, Alabama

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Cade Mays, Tennessee

C

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Zachary Carter, Florida

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB

Christian Harris, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Josh Jobe, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

JT Daniels, Georgia

RB

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Zamir White, Georgia

WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

George Pickens, Georgia

TE

Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL

Ed Ingram, LSU

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C

Nick Brahms, Auburn

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Ali Gaye, LSU

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

LB

Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Ventrell Miller, Florida

DB

Elias Ricks, LSU

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Smoke Monday, Auburn

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Anders Carlson, Auburn

P

Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*

Mac Brown, Ole Miss*

RS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn*

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

RB

Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*

WR

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Jacob Copeland, Florida*

Jermaine Burton, Georgia*

TE

Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL

Austin Deculus, LSU

Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Ty Clary, Arkansas*

C

Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Travon Walker, Georgia

Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

LB

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M*

Lewis Cine, Georgia*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Grant McKinniss, Missouri

RS

Kearis Jackson, Georgia