Aggie Football holds first Media Day of the fall

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher joined both Aggie coordinators and a handful of players Sunday at Kyle Field to discuss fall camp and the expectations for the upcoming 2021 season.
Listen to “Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Aggie DC Mike Elko” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Aggie OC Darrell Dickey” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Aggie DL Jayden Peevy” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Aggie S Demani Richardson” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Aggie DL Micheal Clemons” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Aggie WR/RB Ainias Smith” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Aggie TE Jalen Wydermyer” on Spreaker.