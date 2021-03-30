Aggie Football Holds Annual Pro Day

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Nearly 50 NFL coaches, scouts and player personnel staffers representing every NFL team converged on the Texas A&M campus for Aggie football’s annual Pro Day on Tuesday at the McFerrin Athletic Center.

Displaying their skills for the NFL were 16 current or former Texas A&M football standouts, including All-Southeastern Conference honorees Bobby Brown, Dan Moore, Carson Green and quarterback Kellen Mond.

Among the interested observers were current NFL players Braden Mann, Erik McCoy and Trayveon Williams along with retired NFL players Jacob Green, Marcus Buckley and Tony Jerod Eddie.

Among the day’s highlights were:

Broad Jump

10-8 Buddy Johnson

9-10 Anthony Hines III

9-5 Bobby Brown III

9-2 Dan Moore, Jr.

Vertical Jump

38.2″ Buddy Johnson

35.5” Cagan Baldree

34.5” Nick Harvey

33” Anthony Hines III

33” Bobby Brown III

33” Jhamon Ausbon

40-Yard Dash

4.40 Nick Harvey

4.50 Buddy Johnson

4.56 Kellen Mond

4.62 Anthony Hines III

4.98 Bobby Brown III

225 pound bench press

28 Dan Moore Jr.

27 Anthony Hines III

23 Carson Green

3-cone drill

6.95 Jhamon Ausbon

7.03 Anthony Hines III

7.08 Buddy Johnson

Complete list of participants:

Jhamon Ausbon, WR

Cagan Baldree, RB

Bobby Brown III, DL

Carson Green, OL

Anthony Hines III, LB

Jared Hocker, OL

Buddy Johnson, LB

Ryan McCollum, OL

Kellen Mond, QB

Dan Moore Jr., OL

A.J. Sanders, RB

Colton Taylor, QB

Dylan Taylor, WR

ALSO,

Ricky Aguayo, PLK (Florida St.)

Nick Harvey, DB (Texas A&M/South Carolina/UNT)

Debione Renfro, DB (Texas A&M)

Kendrick Rogers, WR (Texas A&M)

Levonta Taylor, DB (Florida St.)

Tristen Wallace, WR (Prairie View A&M)

Darren Woods, WR (UNLV)

Listen to “Pro Day: Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Pro Day: Aggie QB Kellen Mond” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Pro Day: Aggie LB Buddy Johnson” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Pro Day: Aggie DL Bobby Brown III” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Pro Day: Aggie OL Dan Moore Jr.” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Pro Day: Aggie LB Anthony Hines III” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Pro Day: Aggie WR Jhamon Ausbon” on Spreaker.

