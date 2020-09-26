Aggie Football Game Day Reminders From Texas A&M Transportation Services

While Kyle Field capacity is at 25 percent for the Texas A&M football season opener, fans are reminded to “know before you go” about parking and getting to and from the stadium.

Texas A&M transportation services associate vice president Peter Lange says for fans who want to drive to the game and park on campus, use the pre-paid parking option through the Destination Aggieland app.

The Destination Aggieland app also has real-time traffic notifications.

Lange says the only community “park and ride” shuttle this year is based in downtown Bryan.

On campus shuttle buses start running three hours before kick off and run for an hour after the game.

Gameday road closures begin four hours before kickoff.

Click HERE for additional information from the transportation services website.

Click below for comments from Peter Lange, visiting with WTAW’s Peter Lange:

News release from Texas A&M transportation services:

Texas A&M University Transportation Services has developed a comprehensive football gameday plan to help fans navigate Bryan-College Station and Texas A&M’s campus when the Aggies take on Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Transportation Services asks those in the community not planning to attend the game to avoid driving on Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive, as increased traffic is expected.

“With the announced reduction in capacity at Kyle Field we have made adjustments to our gameday parking and shuttle service this season and ask fans to plan ahead so they know what is different this year,” said Transportation Service Associate Vice President Peter Lange. “We are excited for everyone to come to campus and have made enhancements and adjustments to our services to provide the safest and best experience possible for our fans.”

The Bryan-College Station and Texas A&M communities are asked to prepare for increased traffic expected from crowds coming to Kyle Field throughout the 2020 football season.

Fans visiting the Texas A&M campus this season are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the following services and resources available:

Football Gameday Parking 2020

• Parking is available for fans attending the game, but availability has changed. Please review the 2020 Football Season Parking Map and download the Destination Aggieland app to see what is different.

• Secure your parking in advance. Contactless parking has expanded and is available through ParkMobile reservations.

• Pay-onsite parking is available near the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum or on Agronomy Road for $20 cash only, or at the Central Campus Garage for $25 cash only as marked on the Football Parking Map.

• Remember, free gameday shuttles have been modified but do run through campus from parking areas, so catch a ride to the game on the Aggie Spirit bus after you park your car.

Free Shuttles

The Downtown Bryan Gameday Shuttle is the only park-and-ride shuttle operating this year.

• Gameday Shuttle Routes on and off-campus (See schedule for new operating times).

• Downtown Bryan Gameday Shuttle (Operates three hours pre-game and one hour post-game with service provided throughout the game) Map — Have a bite to eat, do a some shopping, and take in the sights and sounds of Historic Downtown Bryan. Then hop on the free shuttle from Regent Street across from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library to Kyle Field for the game. Please note, no open containers are allowed on the bus.

Transport.tamu.edu/covid has the latest COVID-19 updates and information regarding Transit and Parking Services.

Traffic

• Wellborn Road, University Drive and George Bush Drive – Expect heavy traffic and avoid these roadways before the game.

• Harvey Mitchell Parkway/FM 2818 – Traffic is usually lighter pre-game and it provides a faster route to many parking areas. Avoid this route after the game.

Please make note of gameday road closures that begin at either four hours pregame or 8 a.m., whichever is later:

• Coke Street closes north of Lewis Street – access allowed for D permits and accessible parking

• Olsen Boulevard closes near Reed Arena – access allowed for P & Parkmobile permits

• Houston Street closes to all but C permits & A&M Foundation

• Joe Routt Boulevard is closed to through traffic all day and until 1.5 hours post-game

• Old Main Drive closes to all but B and Parkmobile permits

Several other road closures begin around the start of the fourth quarter to help fans exit the parking lots and garages. Download the Destination Aggieland app for access to post-game traffic maps to find the best route when leaving campus after the game.

Arrive Early, Stay Late

• Rideshare and taxi services will be available during and after the game in Lot 30e and curbside at three other locations. Check the “rideshare” section under the “football” tab in the Destination Aggieland app for details.

• To avoid pedestrian congestion at Kyle Field fans are encouraged to arrive earlier than normal.

• Kyle Field opens 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Tailgate

The 12th Man website has up-to-date tailgate information.

Face Coverings

Per Texas Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29, face coverings will be required as a condition of fan entry, egress and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are not able to physically distance from others not in the same household.

Beat the Heat and Hydrate

• Begin hydrating the night before gameday and drink plenty of water throughout the game.

• Fans are permitted to bring one sealed bottle of water into Kyle Field.

• Wear loose and cool clothing, apply at least SPF15 sunscreen often and protect your face and head with a brimmed hat. Protect your eyes with sunglasses.

• Permanent Cool Zones are located on the first, second and third decks on the student side of the stadium and the third deck of the west side of Kyle Field.

Clear Bag

Texas A&M enforces the Southeastern Conference’s clear bag policy at all Texas A&M Athletics home events. Bags that are non-clear and are larger than those outlined in the policy will not be allowed in the stadium.

Mobile Apps

• Destination Aggieland app is the official gameday app that provides pre- and post-game traffic and parking information. Use the app to learn about reserving and paying for parking, bus routes, traffic, community dining, hotel and entertainment venues and more.

• Transport.tamu.edu provides access to gameday information for the remainder of the season.

• ParkMobile allows you to reserve the closest available gameday parking before you arrive.

For additional gameday traffic, parking and pedestrian information, visit the Transportation Services website.