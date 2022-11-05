Aggie Football Falters in Second Half, Falls to Florida, 41-24

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane’s three first half touchdowns were not enough for Texas A&M as the Aggies fell to Florida, 41-24, Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field.

Achane provided an early spark on Texas A&M’s opening drive with a 65-yard rush that led to his 5-yard touchdown run, putting the Aggies on the board for a 7-3 lead.

The speedster found the end zone a second time after a 5-yard touchdown pass from Haynes King to give the Aggies their second lead late in the opening stanza, 14-10.

Following an exchange of field goals, including a successful 24-yard attempt by Randy Bond, Achane found the end zone for a third time, punching it in from 2 yards, giving A&M a 24-20 lead with a minute left in the first half.

The Aggies threatened numerous times in the second half before turnovers and 21 unanswered points by Florida ultimately stalled a Texas A&M comeback.

Jacoby Mathews led the Aggie defense with a career-high 15 tackles and two pass breakups, while Jarred Kerr added a career-high 10 tackles.

Up Next

Texas A&M travels to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

Team Notes

Texas A&M’s offense surpassed the 400-yard mark for the second consecutive game and the third time in 2022.

The Aggie offense boasted a 100-yard rusher (Devon Achane – 122) and a 100-yard receiver (Evan Stewart – 120) for the second straight Saturday and the third time in the last five games (Ole Miss – Achane [138], Moose Muhammad III [112] & Mississippi State – Achane [111], Muhammad [119]).

Texas A&M was 4-of-4 in red zone scoring with three touchdowns and a field goal.

Today’s captains against Florida were TE Max Wright, DL McKinnley Jackson, DB Demani Richardson and DL Isaiah Raikes.

