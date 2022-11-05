Aggie Football Falters in Second Half, Falls to Florida, 41-24

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane’s three first half touchdowns were not enough for Texas A&M as the Aggies fell to Florida, 41-24, Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field.
Achane provided an early spark on Texas A&M’s opening drive with a 65-yard rush that led to his 5-yard touchdown run, putting the Aggies on the board for a 7-3 lead.
The speedster found the end zone a second time after a 5-yard touchdown pass from Haynes King to give the Aggies their second lead late in the opening stanza, 14-10.
Following an exchange of field goals, including a successful 24-yard attempt by Randy Bond, Achane found the end zone for a third time, punching it in from 2 yards, giving A&M a 24-20 lead with a minute left in the first half.
The Aggies threatened numerous times in the second half before turnovers and 21 unanswered points by Florida ultimately stalled a Texas A&M comeback.
Jacoby Mathews led the Aggie defense with a career-high 15 tackles and two pass breakups, while Jarred Kerr added a career-high 10 tackles.
Up Next
Texas A&M travels to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.
Team Notes
- Texas A&M’s offense surpassed the 400-yard mark for the second consecutive game and the third time in 2022.
- The Aggie offense boasted a 100-yard rusher (Devon Achane – 122) and a 100-yard receiver (Evan Stewart – 120) for the second straight Saturday and the third time in the last five games (Ole Miss – Achane [138], Moose Muhammad III [112] & Mississippi State – Achane [111], Muhammad [119]).
- Texas A&M was 4-of-4 in red zone scoring with three touchdowns and a field goal.
- Today’s captains against Florida were TE Max Wright, DL McKinnley Jackson, DB Demani Richardson and DL Isaiah Raikes.
Individual Notes
- Junior RB Devon Achane reached the end zone twice in the first quarter to register the seventh multi-touchdown game of his career. The pair of 5-yard scoring plays marked the second time he has reached the end zone as a rusher and receiver in the same game.
- Achane finished with a career-best three touchdowns, after adding a second rushing TD just before the half to mark the sixth time in his career he has scored multiple TDs on the ground.
- Achane tallied 122 rushing yards on the day for his fourth 100-yard game of the season and ninth of his career. He moved to 19th on the Aggies’ career rushing list with 2,161 yards (passing Bucky Richardson – 2,095, Tra Carson – 2,075, Sirr Parker 2,042)
- Achane has tallied 1,395 all-purpose yards on the season, moving to 22nd on the Aggies’ list. He upped his career all-purpose yards tally to 3,328 – 16th on the A&M list.
- Freshman WR Evan Stewart registered the best numbers of his young career, equaling a season best with eight receptions for a season-high 120 yards, recording his second 100-yard game.
- Sophomore WR Moose Muhammad III was a yard shy of the century mark, hauling in seven receptions for 99 yards.
- Senior TE Max Wright logged career highs with three receptions and 59 receiving yards.
- Freshmen DBs Jacoby Mathews and Jarred Kerr tallied career highs in tackles with 15 and 10, respectively.
- Sophomore DB Tyreek Chappell matched a career high with eight tackles.
- After setting a career-high in the category last week, junior DL McKinnley Jackson raised the bar against Florida with 2.5 tackles for loss in the game.