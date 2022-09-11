Aggie Football Falls to Mountaineers, 17-14

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 6 Texas A&M football team fell to the App State Mountaineers, 17-14, at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon.

Speedster Devon Achane racked up a season-high 191 all-purpose yards. The junior scored a touchdown on the ground and registered the second kickoff return for a touchdown of his career. Three Aggies recorded double-digit tackles led by Antonio Johnson’s game-high 13.

After a first quarter stalemate, App State (1-1) broke the scoring seal with a 4-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second frame. However, Haynes King and the Aggies (1-1) answered quickly after a career-long 31-yard scamper on the ensuing drive, which was capped off by a 26-yard TD run by Achane that tied the ballgame, 7-7, with 11:38 remining in the first half.

The Mountaineers and Aggies would trade defensive stops well into the third quarter, before App State strung together a six-minute drive that resulted in a touchdown, breaking the tie with 2:34 left in the period.

Once again, the Maroon & White had the answer when Achane took the kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, knotting the game up at 14-14 heading into the final frame.

App State regained the lead, 17-14, after a 29-yard field goal with 8:05 left in the fourth. A&M was unable to answer the rest of the way, falling by three to the Mountaineers.

Up Next

The Maroon & White plays host to No. 15 Miami (2-0) at 8 p.m., on Sept. 17 at Kyle Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.