Aggie Football Defensive Back Antonio Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

December 14, 2022 Zach Taylor
(Source: Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics)

Two more Texas A&M Football players are leaving town.

Junior defensive back Antonio Johnson has announced he’s going pro.

The All-SEC second teamer played in nine games for the Maroon & White this year, racking up 71 tackles to go along with one sack and three forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown has entered the transfer portal.

Brown appeared in A&M’s first six games, hauling in six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.