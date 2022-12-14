Aggie Football Defensive Back Antonio Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

Two more Texas A&M Football players are leaving town.

Junior defensive back Antonio Johnson has announced he’s going pro.

The All-SEC second teamer played in nine games for the Maroon & White this year, racking up 71 tackles to go along with one sack and three forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown has entered the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Texas A&M WR YulKeith Brown tells me he has entered the transfer portal. The 5’10 175 WR from Miami, FL had 6 receptions for 112 yards and a TD in 2022 for the Aggies. Was ranked as a four-star recruit in the ‘21 Classhttps://t.co/U7u1XDAH6V pic.twitter.com/Nd2U3tCd1J — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 13, 2022

Brown appeared in A&M’s first six games, hauling in six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.