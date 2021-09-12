Aggie Football Defeats Colorado in Denver, 10-7

DENVER — Zach Calzada connected with Isaiah Spiller for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 2:41 left to play as the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) triumphed over the Colorado Buffaloes (1-1), 10-7, inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday afternoon.

The win marked A&M’s 10th consecutive victory, tied for the second longest active win streak in the FBS and most consecutive wins for the Aggies since the 1998 season (10).

After trailing 7-3 at the 7:50 mark of the fourth quarter, Calzada settled in and with the help of Spiller and Devon Achane, drove the Aggies down the field for an 11-play, 77-yard game-winning drive. Along with the touchdown reception, Spiller made a crucial catch on 3rd-and-8 on the previous set of downs to keep the drive alive.

The Maroon & White defense showcased a stellar performance in the second half, holding the Buffaloes to just 54 total yards and forcing them to go 0-of-6 on third-down conversions. The Buffs converted just four third downs for the entire game.

Antonio Johnson led the high-powered defense with a career-high nine tackles and two pass breakups. Jayden Peevy picked off a hurried quarterback in the first quarter and made a personal-best seven tackles. Texas A&M has intercepted a pass in six of the last seven games.

For the game, Calzada went 18-of-38 passing for 183 yards, after replacing an injured Haynes King early in the first quarter.

Jalen Wydermyer became the fourth A&M tight end to surpass the career 1,000 receiving yards mark, logging 66 yards on four catches to up his career number to 1,055. Spiller caught a team-high six passes for 56 yards.

Achane led the Maroon & White for the third-consecutive game in rushing with 50 yards on nine carries.

