Aggie Football Concludes Spring with 2022 Maroon & White Game

Story by Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Jimbo Fisher and the Aggie Football team concluded spring practice on Saturday with the 2022 Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph’s Health before 22,212 fans at Kyle Field.

Despite windy conditions, all three phases of the game excelled as the 12th Man saw their first look at the 2022 squad. The White team scored 13 second-half points to earn a 30-24 win over the Maroon squad.

Haynes King (11-of-33, 130 yards, 21-yard rushing TD), Max Johnson (13-31, 117 yards, 2 TD) and Conner Weigman (7-19, 116 yards, 1 TD) all saw action. Amari Daniels the way with 16 carries for 128 rushing yards, while Evan Stewart added seven catches for 75 yards.

Avery Hughes recorded a pair of interceptions and logged a fumble recovery during Saturday’s action.