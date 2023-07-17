Aggie Duo Helps Spain Win Two European Amateur Team Titles

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

EPILANGES, Switzerland — Texas A&M golfers Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio and Jaime Montojo spearheaded Spain’s charges in an historic weekend with wins at the European Ladies’ Team Championship and European Amateur Team Championship, respectively.

Both events were hosted by the European Golf Association. The venue for the women’s tournament was Tawast Golf & Country Club in Hämeenlinna, Finland. Royal Waterloo Golf Club in Lasne, Belgium was site of the men’s event.

Fernández García-Poggio helped Spain win their sixth continental team title on the women’s side with Saturday’s 4.5-2.5 victory over England in the championship match. She teamed with Carla Bernat Escuder to topple Caley Mcginty and Lottie Woad in the morning foursome match 2&1 and she helped clinch the title with a 4&3 win over McGinty in the afternoon singles action.

Montojo played a key role in his nation’s 4-3 victory over Denmark in Saturday’s title contest. It marked Spain’s sixth crown on the men’s side, including becoming the first country to win back-to-back titles since Scotland in 2015 and ’16. Spain was trailing 3-2 before Montojo sealed his match against Kristian Hjort Bressum, 2&1. He also boosted the Spaniards a 1-0 edge early in the contest, teaming with Jose Luis Ballester to a score a 4&3 triumph over Jacob Skov Olesen and Gustav Frimodt in the early foursome tilt.

Spain became the first nation to claim the men’s and women’s titles in the same year since Sweden in 2019. Spain also accomplished the feat in 2003.

Fernández García-Poggio earned two points in the quarterfinal triumph over the Czech Republic joining Bernat Escuder for a 3&2 toppling of Patricie Mackova and Natalie Saint Germain in the morning and a 6&4 dispatching of Agata Vahalova in the afternoon. She also claimed a point in the semifinal round against Germany with a 3&2 decision against Celina Sattelkau.

Montojo accounted for 3.5 points in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. He helped Spain rout Italy, 5-2, in the round of eight. Montojo and Ballester bested Flavio Michetti and Riccardo Fantinelli, 4&3 in the morning and Montojo battled by Matteo Cristoni in 19 holes in the afternoon. Spain scored a 4.5-2.5 victory over England in the semifinal. Montojo and Ballester needed 19 holes to get by Barclay Brown and Dylan Radford and the Aggie halved his hole with Arron Edwards-Hill.

Fernández García-Poggio recorded a two-round tally of 6-under 138 (70-68) to finish tied for 10th in individual stroke play Wednesday. Her effort helped Spain cruise into the top flight of the match play portion of the tournament with a third-place showing.

Spain finished second in stroke play action on the men’s side as Montojo bolstered the efforts with a 5-under 139 (70-69) to place 16th individually.

Fernández García-Poggio begins her career in August. She is currently slotted No. 3 in the World Amateur Rankings

Montojo, a rising sophomore, enjoyed a successful rookie campaign in Aggieland. He was a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week and garnered all-tournament recognition at the Louisiana Classics with a fourth-place showing.