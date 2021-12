Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko has been named the new head coach at Duke University.

The 44-year-old Elko arrived in Aggieland in 2018 after spending the previous season at Notre Dame.

In four seasons, his Aggie defenses ranked 58th, 37th, 28th and third in points allowed/game.

Elko takes over a Duke team that finished 3-9 overall and 0-8 in ACC play in 2021.