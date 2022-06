Texas A&M All-American Golfer Sam Bennett has finished in a tie for 49th at the 122nd U.S. Open.

One of the country’s top amateurs, Bennett finished at 10-over at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston.

Brit Matthew Fitzpatrick nabbed the win at 6-under, edging Americans Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one stroke.

It was the first Major victory of the 27-year-old Fitzpatrick’s career.