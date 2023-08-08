Aggie Basketball Opens ESPN Events Invitational vs. Penn State

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team opens play at the ESPN Events Invitational over the Thanksgiving weekend against Penn State on Thursday, Nov. 23 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, ESPN Events announced.

The opening-round matchup tips at 11 a.m. CT and airs on ESPN. The game is a rematch of last year’s first-round NCAA Tournament game that saw the 10-seed Nittany Lions prevailing over the 7-seed Aggies, 76-59, in Des Moines, Iowa. The two teams have met five times previously with the Aggies holding a 4-1 advantage.

The Aggies will then face either Florida Atlantic or Butler on Nov. 24 in the second round. The final round takes place on Nov. 26 with possible opponents Iowa State, VCU, Boise State or Virginia Tech. All three days of action can be seen on the ESPN family of networks.

The full field at the ESPN Events Invitational includes Boise State, Butler, FAU, Iowa State, Penn State, VCU and Virginia Tech. Six of the eight teams in the Orlando field were in the 2023 NCAA Tournament field (Texas A&M, Boise State, FAU, Iowa State, Penn State and VCU) and both the Aggies and FAU were in the final 2023 Associated Press poll. In the ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, the Owls were ranked No. 9 and the Aggies came in at No. 18.

Twelve total games will be contested by the eight-team field at the State Farm Field House Thursday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 26. Each team competes in one game per day and the two teams that remain undefeated meet in a championship matchup on Sunday.

ESPN EVENTS INVITATIONAL

November 23, 24 and 26

State Farm Field House (ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, near Orlando, Fla.)

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 23 Noon Penn State vs. Texas A&M ESPN 2:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic vs. Butler ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. VCU ESPN2 8 p.m. Boise State vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2 or ESPNU Fri, Nov. 24 11 a.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 8 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPNU Sun, Nov. 26 10:30 a.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNU 1 p.m. Championship Game ESPN 4 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2

Texas A&M is coming off a record-setting 2022-23 campaign that saw the Aggies earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament field for the first time since 2018. The Maroon & White posted a 25-10 overall record last season, including a school-record 15 wins in SEC play. The Aggies placed second in the SEC regular season race and advanced to the finals of the SEC Tournament for a second-straight season.

This will be the 17th year of the tournament, one of 10 college basketball events on the ESPN Events roster of 32 college athletic competitions. Oklahoma won the most recent ESPN Events Invitational in 2022. Previous winners include Dayton in 2021 and 2011, Maryland in 2019, Villanova in 2018, West Virginia in 2017, Gonzaga in 2016, 2012 and 2008, Xavier in 2015, Kansas in 2014, Memphis in 2013, Notre Dame in 2010, Florida State in 2009, N.C. State in 2008 and Arkansas in 2007.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

All-Tournament tickets are available at a $15 discount through Friday, August 11 using the promo code “MAGIC”

Single-Session tickets are available now for the Lower Center Court tier

Single-session tickets for all other tiers will go on sale October 2

VIP Hospitality will go on sale at a later date. To sign up for updates, visit https://espnevents.com/espn-events-invitational/vip-hospitality.

Travel packages, which include a discounted rate at the Gaylord Palms Resort as well as transportation to/from the arena, will soon be available via Anthony Travel. To learn more and sign up for notifications visit https://book.anthonytravel.com/d/espn-events-invitational.

