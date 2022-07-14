Aggie Baseball’s Matchups Revealed for the Shriners Children’s College Classic

HOUSTON – The 2023 schedule for Texas A&M baseball started taking shape as the Aggies’ opponents for the Shriners Children’s College Classic were revealed by the Houston Astros.

The tournament runs from March 3-5 at Minute Maid Park. The Aggies play the 7 p.m. game Friday and Saturday and finish the tournament with a 3 p.m. game Sunday.

Texas A&M and Louisville play the featured game Friday night in a rematch of this year’s College Station Super Regional. The Aggies face former Big 12 Conference rival Texas Tech in Saturday’s main attraction. The Maroon & White wrap up the tournament with a Sunday matinee against Michigan.

The trip in 2023 will mark the Aggies’ 11th year playing in the tournament. Texas A&M owns an 18-12 in their 10 previous trips to the Shriners Classic. The Aggies’ best showings at the tournament came in 2015 and 2019 when they posted 3-0 marks. In 2015, they toppled Nebraska, Houston and Baylor during their SEC-record 24-0 start. In 2019, the Maroon & White bested Baylor, TCU and Houston. Texas A&M was slated to play in the tournament in 2021 but were unable to participate due to a COVID-related scheduling conflict.

The Aggies finished the 2022 season with a 44-20 overall record and won the SEC Western Division crown with a 19-11 league ledger. Texas A&M made their seventh College World Series appearance, advancing to the semifinals for the first time in school annals.