Aggie Baseball Routs Kentucky,17-3, in Rubber Match

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ryan Targac’s cycle and Dylan Rock’s four-RBI performance highlighted the Texas A&M Aggies’ 17-3 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in Saturday’s rubber match on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The 17 runs was the most scored by the Aggies in a SEC game since March 24, 2019 when A&M topped Kentucky, 17-5.

Targac led the team at the plate, hitting for cycle, the second by an Aggie in 12 days (Jack Moss at Texas). He went 4-for-5 and hit a career-high of five RBI and scored three runs. The switch-hitter singled and doubled from the right side of the plate and tripled and homered from the left side.

Rock batted 2-for-3 with one home run, one triple, four RBI and four runs. Kole Kaler, Moss, and Austin Bost added two hits apiece.

Texas A&M (19-12, 6-6) took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Kentucky (19-13, 4-8) trimmed a run off the lead in the second, but the Aggies scored 11 runs in innings 4 through 6 to stake claim to a 13-3 advantage.

Micah Dallas earned his first SEC win, improving his season record to 4-1. Dallas yielded three runs on five hits while striking out five over 7.0 innings. Will Johnston and Wyatt Tucker both worked one scoreless frame.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ryan Targac – 4-for-5, 1 HR, 3 R, 5 RBI, 4 H, 1 2B, 1 3B

Dylan Rock – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI, 2 H

Micah Dallas – 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 5 K

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | With one out, Dylan Rock drew a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Troy Claunch and Brett Minnich had back-to-back two-out RBI singles. A&M 2, UK 0

T2 | With two outs, Plastiak hit a solo home run to center field. A&M 2, KU 1

B4 | Ryan Targac bounced a one-out single up the middle and ran around the bases on three wild pitches. Back-to-back errors put Taylor Smith and Logan Britt on base. Kole Kaler singled to left field to load the bases. Rock tripled to left-center and brought all three home. Jack Moss grounded out to second to plate Rock. A&M 7, UK 1

T5 | Alonzo Rubalcaba singled to left field, followed by a double from Reuben Church to open the inning. John Thrasher’s pushed two runs across. A&M 7, UK 3

B5 | Austin Bost put down a one-out bunt single and Targac blasted a 475-foot home run to right-center. A&M 9, UK 3

B6 | Rock drew a one-out walk and moved to third by a double to rightfield by Moss. Troy Claunch was hit-by-pitch to fill the bags with Ags. A&M scored runs on a Minnich walk and Bost sac fly before Targac cleared the bases with a triple down the first-base line. A&M 13, UK 3

B7 | With two outs, Rock sent a solo homer to left field. A&M 14, UK 3

B8 | Minnich was walked and scored on a double from Targac to centerfield. With two outs, Britt drew a walk and Kaler gapped a triple to right-center to knock in two runs. A&M 17, UK 3

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Corpus Christi to take on A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday. First pitch on Whataburger Field is set for 6:32 p.m.