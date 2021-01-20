Aggie Baseball Releases Full 2021 Schedule

By: Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball announced its schedule for the 2021 season, a 56-game slate featuring 34 home games in the friendly confines of Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies’ 2021 campaign commences with a five-game homestand, including a three-game season-opening series against Xavier (Feb. 19-21). Texas A&M also has non-conference weekends lined up at Blue Bell Park against New Mexico State (March 5-7) and Samford (March 12-14).

Texas A&M’s lone road non-conference weekend is its first trip to Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, since 2007. The Aggies play at the Round Rock Classic from Feb. 26-28 with games against Oklahoma, Baylor and Auburn. Daily opponents and game times will be released by the tournament Friday.

Texas A&M’s 10-game home midweek slate is highlighted by contests against Rice (March 23) and Texas (March 30). The Maroon & White hit the road for midweek games at Houston (March 16), Sam Houston State (April 6), Texas State (April 13) and UT Arlington (May 4).

The Aggies open SEC play March 19-21 with a road series at Florida. Texas A&M’s other road SEC series are at Missouri (April 1-3), Arkansas (April 16-18), Mississippi State (April 30-May 2) and Auburn (May 14-16).

The Maroon & White host SEC series against Georgia (March 26-28), Alabama (April 9-11), Tennessee (April 23-25), Ole Miss (May 7-9) and LSU (May 20-22).

All SEC series are Friday-Sunday with the exception of Texas A&M’s series at Missouri and home set against LSU which are Thursday-Saturday gatherings. ESPN has the option to move a series to Thursday-Saturday for television purposes.

All game dates and time are subject to change.

The SEC Tournament is slated for May 25-31 at the Hoover Met.

NCAA Regional action is scheduled for June 4-7 before the Super Regionals take place the weekend of June 11-14. College baseball’s national champion will be crowned in Omaha during the College World Series on June 19-30.