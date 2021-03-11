Aggie Baseball Registers a Double Deuce versus Prairie View A&M

By: Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Eleven Aggies recorded hits as Texas A&M bludgeoned the Prairie View A&M Panthers, 22-2, in seven innings Wednesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Offensively, 11 Aggies recorded at least one RBI, 13 tallied a run and three launched long balls. The Maroon & White took advantage of 13 walks and six hit-by-pitches, while batting 10-for-26 with runners on and 8-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

Logan Britt, Will Frizzell and Taylor Smith paced the Maroon & White offense. Britt was 3-for-3 on the day with three runs, one triple, one home run, two RBI, and one walk. Frizzell was 1-for-1 with three runs, one home run, two RBI and two walks, while Smith added a huge solo blast along with two runs, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and two RBI.

Chris Weber (1-0) earned the win on the mound, throwing three scoreless frames, scattering one hit while fanning four. In relief, Will Johnston, Wyatt Tucker, Kobe Andrade and Gabe Craig closed out the game. Johnston worked 2.0 innings, yielding one run on three hits while fanning two. Tucker threw 1.0 frame, surrendering one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two. Andrade and Craig combined to retire the final three Panthers of the game.

The staff held the Panthers’ bats to 2-for-10 with runners on and 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Maroon & White improved to 11-4 on the season and stretched their win streak to seven games.

TOP PLAYERS

Logan Britt – 3-for-4, 3 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Will Frizzell – 1-for-1, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Chris Weber – 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Bryce Blaum drew a leadoff four-pitch walk, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Will Frizzell blasted a 1-2 pitch over the leftfield wall for a two-run bomb. With one out, Logan Britt tripled past a diving PVAMU rightfielder and scored on a double steal call. A&M 3, PVAMU 0.

B2 | Walks by Taylor Smith, Blaum and Frizzell loaded the bags with Ags. With one out, Austin Bost brought across one on a sacrifice fly to leftfield. Britt drew a walk to reload the bases, before Zane Schmidt plated one on a walk. The final run of the inning scored on a Trevor Werner groundball misplayed by the third baseman. A&M 6, PVAMU 0.

B3 | Smith led off with a moonshot over the leftfield wall. Kalae Harrison shot a single through the right side of the infield, before coming in to score on a double down the leftfield line by Blaum. Frizzell drew a five-pitch walk, before Bost doubled in the left-centerfield gap, scoring one. Frizzell scored from third and Bost moved over a bag on a passed ball. Britt sent a laser over the left-centerfield wall for a two-run blast. The Aggies loaded the bags with a Schmidt walk, Werner hit-by-pitch, and a Ryan Targac single up the middle. Two runs scored after Smith was hit by a pitch and Harrison drew a six-pitch walk. A&M 14, PVAMU 0.

T4 | Jordan Ginn led off with a single to left-centerfield and advanced to second after Kellen Rogers reached first on a misplayed groundball. Ginn moved over to third on a double play before scoring on a Alex Martinez lined single to rightfield. A&M 14, PVAMU 1.

B4 | Britt shot a one-out single through the left side of the infield and advanced to second after Hunter Coleman reach first on a fielding mishap. Britt moved to third on a fly out and scored on a Bryan Sturges single through the left side. Kimble Schuessler plated the final two runs of the inning on a bases clearing double off the leftfield wall. A&M 17, PVAMU 1.

B5 | Logan Sartori drew a one-out walk, and advanced to second when Rody Barker was struck by a pitch. Both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch and scored on a two-run infield single by Hunter Coleman. The Aggies loaded the bags with a Werner single to rightfield and an error on a Sturges grounder. Schuessler plated the final run with a five-pitch walk. A&M 20, PVAMU 1.

T6 | Avery Williams drew a one-out walk and advanced to second via stolen base. Benjamin Ybarra plated Williams with a two-out single to centerfield. A&M 20, PVAMU 2.

B6 | The Aggie loaded the bags with two outs on a leadoff walk by Brett Minnich, and hit-by-pitches by Sartori and H. Coleman. Werner brought across the final two runs of the game with a single through the rightside of the infield. A&M 22, PVAMU 2.

UP NEXT

The Aggies host the Samford Bulldogs for a weekend series beginning Friday with first pitch slated for 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On what he saw in the offense tonight…

“Well, we had 40 amazing at-bats, 15 incredible two-strike at-bats. I think we scored 11 runs with two outs, and you know, we were able to empty the bench. We haven’t had very many opportunities to do that this year. It seems like a lot of our games have been in the balance. When you get an opportunity to do that, it just kind of galvanizes your team. The guys that came off the bench were certainly ready to go. Had quality at-bats, and be competitive, and play great defense, and it was just one of those nights where we did a lot of things right.”