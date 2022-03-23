Aggie Baseball Powers Past Rice, 15-8

Story by Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

HOUSTON – The Texas A&M Aggies pounded out 14 hits, including three doubles and three home runs, to claim Tuesday evening’s 15-8 slugfest over the Rice Owls at Reckling Park.

Jack Moss led the attack with five RBI, including a fourth-inning grand slam. Logan Britt added two home runs and four RBI. Dylan Rock batted 3-for-5 with one walk, one double, two runs, two RBI and three stolen bases. Kole Kaler, Brett Minnich and Taylor Smith added two hits apiece.

Texas A&M (13-7) put up four runs in the second and fourth innings to take an 8-2 lead, but Rice (6-16) stormed back with a six-run frame in the home half of the fourth to knot the game.

Britt hit a two-run home run, his second dinger of the game, in the fifth to give the Aggies the lead. The Maroon & White added five insurance runs in the final three frames.

Aggie starter Khristian Curtis left the contest in the first inning, yielding one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one in 0.2 innings. Robert Hogan (2-1) was credited with the win, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one in 1.0 innings. Alex Magers was the Aggies’ most effective pitcher, working 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two. Xavier Lovett retired all three batters he faced in the ninth, including two punchouts.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jack Moss – 2-for-6, 1 R, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 SB

Logan Britt – 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Dylan Rock – 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 3 SB

Taylor Smith – 2-for-3, 4 R, 2 BB, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SB

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | The Aggies relinquished just their third first-inning run of the season. Drew Woodcox slapped a leadoff single to centerfield and advanced to second on a passed ball. With one out, Aaron Smigelski was hit by a pitch. Austin Bulman hit into a grounder to short, but the Maroon & White were unable to turn the double play, putting runners on the corners with two outs. Woodcox scored on a wild pitch. Rice 1, A&M 0.

T2 | Brett Minnich gapped a leadoff double to right-center and scored when Dylan Rock drilled a single to centerfield. Rock stole second base and Logan Britt followed with a rope over the leftfield fence for a two-run dinger. Taylor Smith and Kole Kaler drew walks on a combined eight pitches and Austin Bost was hit by a pitch to fill the bags with Ags. After a pitching change, Moss knocked in a Smith with a fielders choice grounder to second base. A&M 4, Rice 1.

B3 | With one out, Bulman hit a first-pitch offering over the leftfield fence for a solo home run. A&M 4, Rice 2.

T4 | Taylor Smith worked a six-pitch walk to start the frame and stole second base. Kaler was issued a base on balls and Bost was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Moss fell behind 0-2, fouled off a 1-2 pitch and launched a 2-2 offering to the scoreboard in rightfield for a grand slam. A&M 8, Rice 2.

B4 | Pierce Gallo started the frame with a triple down the rightfield line. Justin Long knocked him in with a single to leftfield. Long advanced to second on an error on a failed pickoff attempt and scored with one out when Guy Garibay stroked a single to leftfield. Smigelski and Bulman drew walks to load the bases. Becker cleared the bases with a double down the rightfield line and Johnny Hoyle put runners on the corners with a single to rightfield. A groundout Benjamin Rosengard pushed the tying run across. A&M 8, Rice 8.

T5 | Ryan Targac poked a full-count single to rightfield to start the inning and Britt followed with his second dinger of the game with a missile to leftfield. A&M 10, Rice 8.

T7 | Smith and Kaler started the frame with singles to put runners on the corners and Bost knocked Smith in with a sacrifice fly. A&M 11, Rice 8.

T8 | With one out, Rock drew a walk and stole second base. Targac followed with a walk of his own. After a hard line out to leftfield by Britt, Smith blooped a double to knock in a run and Kaler plated two with a single up the middle. A&M 14, Rice 8.

T8 | Troy Claunch reached on a two-base error and with two outs he stole third base. Rock pushed him across with a double to centerfield. A&M 15, Rice 8.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the corner of Bush & Olsen on Friday when the Maroon & White host the Auburn Tigers in the SEC home opener. First pitch on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is slated for 6:32 p.m.