Aggie Baseball Outlasts Houston Baptist, 3-2

Story by Emily Wedemeyer, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies defeated Houston Baptist 3-2 Tuesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

A&M improves to 6-2 on the season while HBU falls to 2-7. The Aggies have won 13 of the 14 all-time meetings with Houston Baptist and improved the win streak to 11 games over the Huskies.

Texas A&M broke a four-inning scoring drought with a solo homerun by Brett Minnich to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead over HBU. Jack Moss added two insurance runs with a double down the leftfield line in the bottom of the fifth, plating Kole Kaler and Kalae Harrison. The Huskies threatened a comeback, plating one in the sixth and another in the seventh, but ultimately were outscored by the Aggies 3-2.

Khristian Curtis earned his second start of the season on the mound, striking out three batters in five innings of work. Curtis’ record improved to 2-0 on the evening. In relief, the Aggies called upon a pair of true freshmen in Chris Cortez and Brad Rudis, with the Madisonville, Texas, native Rudis logging his first collegiate save.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Khristian Curtis – 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Brett Minnich – 1-for-4, HR, RBI

Jack Moss – 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

B4 | Minnich homered to rightfield, allowing the Aggies to strike first. A&M 1, HBU 0

B5 | Kaler singled up the middle, advancing Harrison who got on base with a beanball. Jack Moss doubled down the left field line, plating two. A&M 3, HBU 0

T6 | The Huskies capitalized on a series of hits in addition to a wild pitch, bringing one around. A&M 3, HBU 1

T7 | Houston Baptist plated another through the combination of a single, defensive error and sacrifice fly. A&M 3, HBU 2

UP NEXT

The Texas A&M baseball team will travel to Frisco, Texas to compete in the Frisco College Baseball Classic, beginning Friday, March 4. The Maroon & White will face Washington State, Iowa and Wichita State over the course of the weekend.