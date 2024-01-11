Aggie Baseball Lands Four on Perfect Game Top 75 Freshmen List

Credit to Kyle Stafford | Associate Director, Athletic Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team landed four rookies on the 2024 Perfect Game Top 75 Freshmen list, headlined by outfielder Caden Sorrell at No. 28. Gavin Grahovac (No. 40), Weston Moss (No. 70) and Kaiden Wilson (No. 75) rounded out the group of Aggies on the list.

Sorrell was the No. 19 ranked outfielder nationally and No. 9 overall player in the state of Texas, according to Perfect Game. In 2023, Sorrell was named the District 6-6A Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .363 with seven home runs and 29 RBI for Flower Mound Marcus. After his senior campaign, Sorrell was ranked as the No. 79 draft prospect before withdrawing his name and taking his talents to Aggieland.

Grahovac, the No. 2 ranked outfielder in the state of California and No. 10 nationally, had a decorated career at Villa Park High School, earning 2022 and 2023 California State Player of the Year, 2022 Orange County Player of the Year and 2022 LA Times Player of the Year honors. The Orange, California, native lettered all four years and hit .350 with five homers and nine doubles in his senior season. Grahovac finished his career as the program’s all-time hits leader with 134.

Moss came to the Aggies as the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 55 right-handed pitcher nationally, according to Perfect Game. In his senior season at Montgomery Lake Creek High School, Moss registered a 7-2 record to go along with a 1.20 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 62.0 innings of work.

Wilson, a Raymore, Missouri, native was ranked the No. 43 left-handed pitcher in the nation by Perfect Game and was also the No. 4 prospect in the state. During his time at Raymore-Peculiar High School, Wilson led his squad to back-to-back district titles.