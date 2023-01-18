Aggie Baseball in Top Five of Preseason Poll

2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings: LSU Leads The Way

RANKINGS D1 Baseball Staff – January 17, 2023

LSU is No. 1 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25 for the first time in the nine-year history of the rankings. The Tigers have been ranked in all nine D1Baseball preseason Top 25 rankings, and this marks their sixth appearance in the preseason top 10, with their previous high ranking coming in 2019 (No. 2). After finishing as the runner-up in the Hattiesburg Regional a year ago, LSU supercharged its roster by reeling in the nation’s No. 1 ranked group of transfers as well as the nation’s No. 1 ranked freshman class, bolstering a returning core that was already well stocked with talent.

Fellow SEC clubs Tennessee (No. 2), Ole Miss (No. 4) and Texas A&M (No. 5) join LSU in the top five. The Volunteers won 57 games a year ago but fell one victory shy of Omaha, while the Rebels won their first College World Series and the Aggies reached college baseball’s final four. No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Arkansas and No. 10 Vanderbilt give the SEC seven teams ranked in the top 10. No. 20 Alabama and No. 23 South Carolina bring the total number of SEC teams in the rankings to nine, leading all conferences.

Stanford, coming off back-to-back CWS appearances, leads three Pac-12 teams, coming in at No. 3. UCLA is No. 17 and Oregon checks in at No. 25.

No. 6 Wake Forest headlines a group of seven ACC teams in the Top 25. No. 12 North Carolina, No. 14 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Louisville, No. 19 Virginia, No. 21 NC State and No. 22 Miami join the Demon Deacons in the rankings.

Ninth-ranked Oklahoma State is the top Big 12 team in the rankings, followed by No. 15 TCU and No. 24 Texas Tech.

Other Top 25 teams include No. 11 East Carolina (American Athletic Conference), No. 13 Maryland (Big Ten) and No. 18 Southern Miss (Sun Belt), all of whom hosted regionals last year, with the Pirates and Golden Eagles each advancing to supers.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

SEE ALSO: Top 50 Transfers | Top 51-60 Transfers | Top 100 Prospects | Check out SEC Extra!

CHAT: Preseason Chat Transcript

Rank Team 2022 Record 2022 Rank

1 LSU 40-22 25

2 Tennessee 57-9 9

3 Stanford 47-18 5

4 Ole Miss 42-23 1

5 Texas A&M 44-20 3

6 Wake Forest 41-19-1 NR

7 Florida 42-24 21

8 Arkansas 46-21 4

9 Oklahoma State 42-22 17

10 Vanderbilt 39-23 NR

11 East Carolina 46-21 13

12 North Carolina 42-22 14

13 Maryland 48-14 18

14 Virginia Tech 45-14 11

15 TCU 38-22 23

16 Louisville 42-21-1 12

17 UCLA 40-24 22

18 Southern Miss 47-19 15

19 Virginia 39-19 NR

20 Alabama 31-27 NR

21 NC State 36-21 NR

22 Miami 40-20 20

23 South Carolina 27-28 NR

24 Texas Tech 39-22 24

25 Oregon 36-25 NR

Credit to D1baseball.com