Aggie Baseball Falls Short in Rubber Match against Auburn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies lost the final game of their series against the Auburn Tigers, 13-9, Sunday afternoon.

Texas A&M (14-9, 3-3 SEC) and Auburn (17-7, 3-3) traded blows through the first six innings, with the score tied 8-8 going into the seventh. The Tigers pulled ahead, scoring two runs during the seventh and three during the eighth to bring the score to 13-8. Despite a late attempt from the Aggies during the ninth, the Tigers won, 13-9.

Dylan Rock led the team with a three-run home run, two walks and two runs. Kole Kaler batted 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs.

The Aggies drew 5,828 fans for the game, raising the series attendance to 19,662. It marked the highest attendance number for a three-game series Blue Bell Park since the venue was renovated prior to the 2012 season. It was the fourth-highest tally for a three-game series at the Olsen Field site.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Kole Kaler – 2-for-3, 3 R, 1 2B, 2 BB

Dylan Rock – 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2BB

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | Kole Kaler singled up the middle and Dylan Rock walked to start the inning. Jack Moss moved both runners to scoring position with a ground out. Kaler scored on Austin Bost’s sacrifice fly to centerfield and Rock ran to third. Brett Minnich and Troy Claunch both walked to load the bases. Ryan Targac singled to third base, facilitating scores from Rock and Minnich while Claunch ran to third. A&M 3, AUB 0

T2 | Mike Bello hit a one-out single to centerfield. With two outs, Nate LaRue stepped up to bat and launched a two-run dinger to left field. Cole Foster doubled down the right field line and scored on a Blake Rambusch single to right field. A&M 3, AUB 3

B2 | Chanden Scamardo and Kaler got on bases to start off the inning. Rock sent a homer to left centerfield that sent Scamardo and Kaler running home. A&M 6, AUB 3

T3 | Sonny DiChiara hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a pass ball. A wild pitch on ball four issued to Brooks Carlson put runners on the corners. With one out, Bello drew a walk to load the bases. DiChiara scored off a groundout from Mason Land followed by runs from Bello and Carlson after a single from LaRue. AUB 6, A&M 6

B4 | Kaler and Rock got on bases to start for the Aggies and advanced to third and second, respectively on a groundout from Moss. With one out, Kaler scored a run on Bost’s sacrifice fly to right field. A&M 7, AUB 6

T5 | Bello doubled out to left centerfield to start the inning and ran home after a two-run homer from Foster with two outs. AUB 8, A&M 7

B6 | Scamardo got on base to start for A&M after being hit by a pitch and Jordan Thompson came in to pinch run. Kaler walked and after an error from the Tigers on an infield fly from Rock, Thompson advanced to third. With one out, Thompson scored on Moss’ sacrifice fly to centerfield. A&M 8, AUB 8

T7 | Bello struck out looking, but advanced to first on a wild pitch and scored on a double to right centerfield from LaRue. LaRue moved to third on another wild pitch and Rambusch was intentionally walked. After a third wild pitch, Rambusch moved to second and LaRue ran home. AUB 10, A&M 8

T8 | Starting the frame, DiChiara and Moore sandwiched a Carlson single to load the bases. DiChiara scored a run after Bello walked. A single from Josh Hall facilitated runs from Moore and Carlson with no outs. AUB 13, A&M 8

B9 | With two outs, Bost singled to left field then stole second. A single from Minnich sent Bost home. AUB 13, A&M 9

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Austin to face off against #2 Texas on Tuesday night. First pitch is slated for 6:32 p.m. on UFCU Disch-Falk Field.