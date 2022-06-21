Aggie Baseball Eliminates Notre Dame, 5-1

Story by Thomas Dick & Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communication

OMAHA, Nebraska – The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies moved on to the College World Series semifinals after eliminating Notre Dame Tuesday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, 5-1.

The Aggies took advantage of a few Notre Dame mistakes, including a balk and a throwing error, to stake claim to a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

In the fifth inning, Trevor Werner’s leadoff tater sparked a two-run rally as the lead ballooned to 5-0.

Four days after getting saddled with the CWS-opening loss, Nathan Dettmer (6-3) was lights out for the Aggies to earn the win. He twirled 7.0 blank frames, scattering three hits and one hit batsman while striking out six. He threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of the 26 batters he faced. It marked the fourth time in 2022 that Dettmer worked at least 6.0 innings without yielding a walk.

Dettmer became the first Aggie pitcher to work 7.0 scoreless innings in a College World Series game.

Joseph Menefee came in as relief with two on base and got the Aggies out of a jam striking out one and inducing a double-play to get out of the inning. Menefee went on to strike out two in 2.0 innings of work and earn his second save of the year.

The Aggies won multiple games at a College World Series for the first time in seven trips. Their two victories in 2022 matches their tally from the previous six treks to Omaha.

Jim Schlossnagle became just the fourth coach to log multiple CWS wins at multiple schools, joining Larry Cochell, Augie Garrido and Andy Lopez.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Nathan Dettmer – 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K; W, 6-3

Trevor Werner – 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB

Joseph Menefee – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K; S 2

GAME SUMMARY

T3| Jordan Thompson led off with a walk and went to second on a balk. Kole Kaler singled and advanced to second on the throw. Trevor Werner walked to load the bases. Dylan Rock reached base and went to second on a throwing error by the Notre Dame third baseman, scoring Thompson and Kaler. Austin Bost walked to reload the bases and a Ryan Targac sacrifice fly brought Werner home. A&M 3, ND 0

T3| Werner mashed a leadoff home run to leftfield. Jack Moss doubled to right center and advanced to third on a passed ball. Rock plated Moss with a single to leftfield. A&M 5, ND 0

B8| Coetzee led off with a solo home run to leftfield. A&M 5, ND 1

UP NEXT

The Aggies will take on Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the CWS semifinals. Texas A&M has to win to force an ‘if necessary’ game on Thursday.