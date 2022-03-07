Aggie Baseball Drops Frisco Classic Finale

Story by Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Texas A&M was doomed by a late Wichita State charge as the Shockers topped the Aggies 6-5 in Sunday’s capper of the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field.

Wichita State scored the winning run in the home half of the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly by Jack Sigrist.

The Maroon & White built a 4-0 lead with one run in the first inning, a two-run Ryan Targac home run in the second and a run in the fifth. Wichita State (5-7) chipped away at the lead with two runs in the sixth and claimed a 5-4 lead with a three-run seventh.

Texas A&M (7-4) tied the game in the top of the eighth with a pinch-hit single by Dylan Rock, but the Aggies were unable to produce a rally in the ninth.

Starter Ryan Prager was scoreless in is 4.0 innings of work, but had to throw 88 pitches. He scattered two hits, one walk and two hit batters while striking out seven.

Jack Moss and Troy Claunch both went 2-for-4 at the plate. Moss added a run, stolen base and RBI. Claunch had double and an RBI. Targac was 1-for-2 with two walks, one home run, two runs and two RBI.

Claunch, Kole Kaler and Moss were named to the Frisco Classic All-Tournament Team.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ryan Prager – 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Troy Claunch – 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Jack Moss – 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB, 1 RBI

Ryan Targac – 1-for-2, 2 BB, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | With one out, Austin Bost was hit by a pitch and replaced at first base by Jack Moss who grounded into a fielder’s choice at second base. Troy Claunch gapped a double to left-center to plate Moss. A&M 1, WSU 0

T2 | Taylor Smith drew a four-pitch walk to start the frame and Ryan Targac followed with a two-run dinger over the wall in left-center. A&M 3, WSU 0

T5 | Kole Kaler drew a leadoff walk, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Moss. A&M 4, WSU 0

B6 | Chuck Ingram drew a leadoff walk and Payton Tolle followed with a single to rightfield to put runners on the corners. With one out, Couper Cornblum plated Ingram with a double to right-center and Ross Cadena pushed Tolle across with an infield single. A&M 4, WSU 2

B7 | After the first two batters were retired on three pitches, Xavier Casserilla worked an eight-pitch walk, Ingram doubled down the leftfield line and Tolle hammered a two-run home run to rightfield. WSU 5, A&M 4

T8 | With one out, Targac drew a six pitch walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Dylan Rock slapped a single to leftfield to send Targac home. A&M 5, WSU 5

B8 | Cornblum was hit by a pitch, advanced two bases on wild pitches and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jack Sigrist. WSU 6, A&M 5

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the corner of Bush & Olsen on Tuesday for a 6:32 p.m. contest against the Tarleton Texans.