Admiral Brett Giroir Discusses COVID and Vaccinations

Admiral Brett Giroir visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his time on the White House COVID task force, learning about the coronavirus, possible variants, getting vaccinated, booster shots, at what level decisions should be made, should kids wear masks in school, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Dr. Giroir, who lives in the Bryan/College Station area, was CEO of the Texas A&M health science center from February 2014 to June 2015 and served as an assistant health secretary in the Trump administration.

