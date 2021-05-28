Activity Continues At Bryan’s Midtown Park Lake

While dirt continues to be removed from the lake at the city of Bryan’s Midtown Park, the city council will continue discussing another feature at a future meeting.

During the council’s May 11th meeting, an update on the city’s future capital improvements plan proposed building a $5 million dollar boardwalk and pier during the 2024 fiscal year. City manager Kean Register told the council he heard interest from “a lot of citizens” about the feature. Register suggested moving up the construction timetable since the lake will be without water for at least another year.

Public Works director Jayson Barfknecht told WTAW News the amount of dirt that has been removed from the lake would reach 80 feet in height on the playing surface at Kyle Field. Responding to questions from a WTAW listener, Dr. Barfknecht says about 15 percent of the soil has stayed at the park. About one-fourth was trucked to a disposal pit owned by the contractor. And the remaining 57 percent went to Twin Oaks Landfill after samples detected an elevated arsenic level. The expanded lake, which will not be lined, was previously cleared by the state for fishing and recreational activities before the excavation started.

270 soil samples were taken, and excavation was done at one foot increments; with the contractor using GPS technology on his dozers and excavators.

Click below for comments from the May 11, 2021 Bryan city council meeting. Speakers include Kean Register, Jayson Barfknecht, and council members.

