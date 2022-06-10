Acquah Earns Silver, Aggie Track and Field Advances Four to Saturday’s Finals

By: Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M track & field All-American Deborah Acquah earned silver in the long jump, while the Aggies advanced four to the NCAA Championships finals, Thursday night at Hayward Field.

Acquah scored eight points for the Maroon & White in the long jump at 21-8/6.60m (0.5w). For her efforts, she earned second team All-America honors, marking the 11th career recognition and seventh career top five finish for the senior.

The women’s 4x400m of senior Jaevin Reed, juniors Jania Martin and Tierra Robinson-Jones and sophomore Charokee Young clocked the fastest overall qualifying time of 3:25.63. Robinson-Jones and Reed combined to run 1:43.69 in the first two legs, while Martin ran a third leg split of 51.74 and Young anchored at 50.20.

Individually, Young (400m, 50.46), seniors Kaylah Robinson (100m, 12.87 (0.5w)) and Deshae Wise (400m hurdles, 56.24) advanced to the finals in their respective events. Young won her heat, while Robinson placed second in her section to earn automatic qualifying spots. Wise advanced by time in the seventh fastest qualifying spot.

Aggies earning second team All-America honors include Wise (100m hurdles, 13.07 (-0.3w)), Robinson-Jones (400m, 51.73), senior Avi-Tal Wilson-Perteete (800m, 2:03.50), sophomore Laila Owens (200m, 22.97 (0.9w)) and freshmen Lianna Davidson (javelin, 170-7/51.99m) and Katelyn Fairchild (javelin, 170-7/52.00m).

Day three action bounces back to the men’s side beginning with sophomore Carter Bajoit in the high jump at 7:30 p.m. CT, while finals start on the track at 8:02 p.m. Friday will air nationally on ESPN2, while live results can be found here.