Accused Shooter Of Two Local Law Enforcement Officers Moves From The Hospital To Jail

Two weeks since two local law enforcement officers were shot, the Bryan man accused in both shootings is in the Brazos County jail.

It is the 23rd booking in 22 years for 44 year old Joshua Herrin.

He was hospitalized following a shootout in Benchley on December 30th.

Herrin is held on bonds totaling $2,950,000 dollars on charges from Brazos and Robertson counties that are associated with the shootings of a Bryan police officer and a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy.

As previously reported, Brazos County district attorney Jarvis Parsons tells WTAW News that prosecution will take place in the respective jurisdictions and that their office will be appointed special prosecutor in the Robertson County case.